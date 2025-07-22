PM Modi on UK, Maldives visit from July 23: All eyes on free trade agreement, security cooperation During his UK visit on July 23–24, Prime Minister Modi will engage in wide-ranging talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and is also expected to meet King Charles III.

New Delhi:

Enhancing trade and defence cooperation will be the key focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visits to the United Kingdom and the Maldives, beginning Wednesday. A landmark outcome of the UK leg of the trip is expected to be the formalisation of the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA), which has been under negotiation for the past three years.

The prime minister will first visit the UK for two days, followed by a trip to the Maldives, where he will attend the island nation’s Independence Day celebrations on 26 July as the guest of honour. Ahead of his visit, the Union Cabinet approved the free trade agreement between India and the UK on Tuesday, which will be signed in on July 24. The pact, officially called a comprehensive economic and trade agreement, will be signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to London.

India-UK FTA and economic cooperation

During the UK visit on July 23-24, PM Modi will hold wide-ranging discussions with his British counterpart Keir Starmer and is also scheduled to meet King Charles III. Starmer will host Modi at Chequers, the British PM's official country retreat.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and his UK counterpart Jonathan Reynolds are likely to sign the FTA in the presence of both leaders. Sealed in principle this May, the trade pact will remove tariffs on 99 per cent of Indian exports and make it easier for British businesses to sell products like whisky and cars in India. The UK views the deal as a cornerstone of its post-Brexit economic strategy.

The agreement also includes a double contribution convention, exempting Indian employers from social security contributions in the UK. India–UK bilateral trade crossed USD 55 billion in 2023–24, with the UK ranking as India’s sixth-largest investor.

Defence and technology cooperation in focus

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasised that defence, research, and innovation are emerging as key pillars in bilateral ties. Regular military exchanges are taking place between the two nations, and India and the UK have recently launched a collaborative project on electric propulsion capabilities.

Further collaboration is underway through the Technology Security Initiative (TSI), focusing on strategic sectors such as telecommunications, critical minerals, AI, semiconductors, quantum computing, and advanced materials.

On the education front, the University of Southampton’s new campus in Gurugram marks a milestone under India’s new education policy, with other UK institutions exploring similar moves.

Indian diaspora's concerns

Misri highlighted the 1.8 million-strong Indian diaspora in the UK as a "living bridge" that strengthens the bond between both countries. Meanwhile, British security agencies have been sensitised to potential threats and disruptions during Modi's visit, particularly from pro-Khalistan groups. Extensive security arrangements have reportedly been put in place.

Strengthening India-Maldives ties

Modi's 25–26 July visit to the Maldives will include bilateral talks with President Mohamed Muizzu and the inauguration of India-supported development projects. This marks Muizzu’s first state visit hosting since taking office in November 2023.

The visit comes as a significant reset in bilateral relations, which had been strained over the past year due to Muizzu’s perceived pro-China stance. Misri attributed the improvement in ties to sustained diplomatic engagement, underlining that the Maldives remains a key partner in India’s Neighbourhood First and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) visions.

The joint vision for a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, finalised in 2023, now serves as the framework for India-Maldives cooperation.

(With inputs from PTI)