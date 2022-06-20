PM Modi on two-day visit to Karnataka from today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Karnataka from today. He will take part in a host of events, including leading the International Yoga Day event in Mysuru on June 21.

On Monday, PM Modi will take part in the inauguration and a foundation-laying ceremony in the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. He will also inaugurate the Ambedkar School of Economics. Besides, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for various railways and National Highway Authority of India-related programmes.

According to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, PM Modi will also address a public meeting in Bengaluru.

In the evening, PM Modi would visit Suttur Math and Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru. At Suttur Math, the Prime Minister would dedicate to the public the Veda Pathashala building and release commentaries on yoga and bhakti.

On Tuesday morning, PM Modi will take part in the International Yoga Day event. The event will start at 6.30 AM and go on till 7.45 am. After that, PM Modi will leave for Thiruvananthapuram.

PM Modi's two-day visit to Karnataka, where the Assembly election is due less than a year from now, is being seen as a crucial component of the BJP's offensive to retain the key south state.

Coming ahead of the general election in 2024, the Assembly polls next year are crucial for the BJP in Karnataka which sends 28 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Karnataka is the only south Indian state where the party is a major player against the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular).

Karnataka has long been considered a gateway to the south for the BJP, and the party is leaving no stone unturned to return to this key state in the Assembly elections next year, which will be a kind of semi-finals ahead of the general election in 2024.

