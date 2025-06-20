PM Modi on three-state visit from today, Vande Bharat launch and Yoga Day celebrations on agenda | Details Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh on 20 and 21 June. On 20 June, he will travel to Siwan in Bihar, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate a range of development projects at around noon. He will also address a public gathering during the event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a two-day visit across three Indian states - Bihar, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from Friday. The tour features the launch of major infrastructure and development projects, including new railway lines, electric buses, and sewage treatment facilities. It also includes the inauguration of key housing and water initiatives, and celebrations for the International Day of Yoga, which Modi will lead from Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The visit comes amid heightened political activity ahead of upcoming state elections, particularly in Bihar, where the BJP-JD(U) alliance is preparing to take on the opposition INDIA bloc.

Bihar: Vande Bharat Express launch, housing schemes and Ganga clean-up efforts

In Siwan, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Vaishali–Deoria railway line project worth over Rs 400 crore and flag off a new train service on this route at around 12 noon. He will also launch a Vande Bharat Express connecting Patliputra to Gorakhpur via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah, aimed at enhancing connectivity in north Bihar.

As part of the "Make in India, Make for the World" initiative, Modi will also dispatch an advanced locomotive built at the Marhowra plant to the Republic of Guinea, marking the plant’s first export.

To support the Namami Gange programme, he will inaugurate six sewage treatment plants (STPs) valued at over Rs 1,800 crore. Additional announcements in Bihar include:

Launching various water supply and power infrastructure projects

Distributing the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) to over 53,600 beneficiaries

Handing over house keys to selected individuals during a “Grih Pravesh” ceremony for more than 6,600 completed homes

Odisha: Rs 18,600 crore development push and vision document launch

In Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Modi will address a public rally marking the first anniversary of the BJP-led state government at around 4.15 PM.

Key highlights include:

Launch of development projects worth over Rs 18,600 crore

Inauguration of new railway services bringing Boudh district its first rail connection

Unveiling of 100 electric buses under the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) programme

Roll-out of schemes covering rural roads, bridges, drinking water, irrigation, agriculture infrastructure, healthcare, and highway expansion

The Prime Minister will also present Odisha’s Vision Document, focused on two key milestones:

2036: The centenary of Odisha's status as India’s first linguistic state

2047: The centenary of India's independence

Andhra Pradesh: Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam

On Saturday, Modi will lead the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. He will guide a mass Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) session along the beachfront, expected to see participation from around five lakh people. The nationwide celebration will extend to more than 3.5 lakh locations, with a special focus on family-friendly and youth-driven events under "Yoga Unplugged" on MyGov and MyBharat platforms.

The theme for this year’s Yoga Day, "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," highlights the interconnectedness of human and planetary health and reflects the philosophy of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" - a wish for universal well-being.

Since the UN General Assembly adopted India’s proposal in 2015 to designate 21 June as the International Day of Yoga, Modi has led commemorations from cities such as New Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Mysuru, Srinagar, and even the UN headquarters in New York.