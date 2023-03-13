PM Modi on Naatu Naatu Oscar win: 'Exceptional! This song will be remembered for years to come'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI M.M. Keeravaani, right, and Chandrabose accept the award for best original song for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the entire team of song Naatu Naatu for its Oscar win. SS Rajamouli's RRR bagged the coveted golden statuette for the song 'Naatu Naatu' featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. M.M. Keeravani's energetic anthem won in the category of Best Original Song.

Congratulating the team, PM Modi tweeted, "The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour."

“Naatu Naatu” was nominated alongside “Applause” from from “Tell It Like a Woman”, 'Hold My Hand' from “Top Gun: Maverick”, 'Lift Me Up' from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and 'This Is a Life' from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”. This is the third major international recognition for the Telugu song after Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award wins.

He also congratulated, the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’. "Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature," he tweeted.

