PM Modi on Independence Day: 'Middle class gives a lot to nation, will ensure minimum government interference'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unfurled the national flag for the 11th time in a row from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day and subsequently became the third PM after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to address the nation on eleven consecutive Independence Day. In his address on the country's 78th Independence Day, PM Modi said it is a day to pay tribute to the countless people who made sacrifices and struggled for the country's freedom.
HERE ARE THE TOP QUOTES
- Need of hour is to widely publicise punishment for atrocities against women so that there is fear of consequences
- India rolled out 5G at very fast pace; have not stopped at that and are working on 6G tech on mission mode
- India's farmers can make country organic food basket of world, we will work towards it
- Launch of Chandrayaan has fired up scientific temper among youths, educational institutions should nurture it further
- Students spend lakhs and crores for medical education abroad; we will create 75,000 new medical seats in next 5 years
- We want to build such an education system in country that students don't have to go abroad for studies
- For third term in government, only message is to serve everyone, every family and take nation to newer heights of development
- Space sector is essential for making India powerful nation, it is becoming vibrant and we are giving strength to this sector
- PM Modi urges all levels of government to work on improving ease of living on mission mode
- India's contribution in global growth has increased; country's exports have gone up
- Reforms in governance have to be pushed to realise goal of 2047; delivery system in governance has to be strengthened
- Middle class gives a lot to nation; expects quality life; will be our endeavour to ensure minimum government interference
- We prioritised justice over punishment in new criminal laws: PM Modi in his Independence Day speech.
- Hundreds of start-ups have come up in space sector; private satellites, rockets are being launched
- We have taken big steps towards modernising infrastructure, also given priority to ease of living
- Earlier, people used to plead with govt for amenities, now they get them at doorstep
- Path of reforms chosen by us has become blueprint for growth and not just for debate clubs
- Indian banks now count among strongest in world.
- Our commitment to reforms not for temporary applause or due to compulsions, but has resolve to strengthen country
- Earlier, people wanted change but their aspirations were not paid heed to; we brought about big reforms on ground
- When country's armed forces carry out surgical and air strikes, every Indian is filled with pride
- People want 'shri anna (millets)' to reach every dining table of world as super food
- Jal Jeevan Mission has reached 15 crore beneficiaries: PM Modi in his Independence Day speech.
- People's suggestions for Viksit Bharat include governance reforms, speedy justice delivery system, promoting traditional medicines
- People have given many suggestions to make India developed by 2047, including making nation manufacturing hub, seed capital
- 'Viksit Bharat 2047' are not mere words, they are reflection of resolve and dreams of 140 crore people
- We are capable of making India developed nation by 2047 with our resolve: PM Modi in his address on Independence Day.
- If 40 crore people can break shackles of slavery to gain freedom, just imagine what can be achieved by resolve of 140 crore people
- Natural disasters have heightened our concern over last few years; I express my sympathies to affected families
- Country indebted to freedom fighters, it is a day to remember their sacrifices: PM Modi in his address to nation on Independence Day.