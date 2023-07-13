PM Modi on his France visit: I see India as a strong shoulder for the ‘Global South' | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (morning) departed for France, at the official invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. PM Modi is on France visit France from July 13-14. He will be the guest of honour at the annual Bastille Day Parade, which will see the participation of a 269-member Indian tri-service contingent.

In this rare interview with foreign media, the Prime minister insisted on India's role as a bridge between the Global South and the western world. The rights of the Global South have been long denied PM Modi said. As a result, there is a feeling of anguish among these countries, he added. A strong advocate of a comprehensive reshuffle of the Bretton Woods international institutions, the Indian Prime minister claimed that his country, now the most populous in the world, needs to regain its rightful place. This is not just a credibility issue for the UN, Modi emphasised. How can the UN Security Council claim to speak for the world when its most populous country, and its largest democracy, is not a permanent member?, he asked, adding that President Emmanuel Macron of France, a strategic partner in the Asia-Pacific region, shared his views on the international order.

