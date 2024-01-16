Andhra Pradesh: PM Modi offers prayers at Lepakshi's Veerbhadra Temple, historic Ramayana site | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi

PM Modi Andhra Pradesh visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited and offered prayers at Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi village in the Sri Satyasai district of Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi was seen wearing a traditional 'lungi' during his visit to the temple.

The Prime Minister also heard verses from the Ranganatha Ramayan which is in Telugu.

Lepakshi holds special place in Ramayana

PM Modi is visiting Lepakshi which holds a special place in Ramayana, just six days before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the grand Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, which is scheduled to be held on January 22.

The significance of the place dates back to the Ramayana. It is believed that the bird Jatayu, wounded by Ravana, fell here after a battle against him while he was abducting Goddess Sita. The dying Jatayu who told Lord Rama that Ma Sita was indeed taken south by Ravan was then granted Moksha by Lord Ram.

The visit to Lepakshi comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kalaram Temple in Nashik. A few days back, PM Modi visited Panchvati, situated on the banks of the Godavari river in Nashik. He offered prayers at the Kala Ram Mandir and heard the verses relating to 'Ayodhya aagman' of Lord Ram from Ramayan in Marathi.