'Everything good in my life because of...': PM Modi pens heartfelt note on mother Hiraba's birthday

PM Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday penned a heartfelt note for his mother Hiraba, as she entered the 100th year of her life today (June 18). He met her at her residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat on the occasion of her birthday. The Prime Minister also took blessings from her mother and washed her feet during the visit.

Sometime later, he shared a long letter that he penned for his mother on the occasion.

In the letter, PM Modi paid tributes to all mothers and spoke about their importance in any child's life. He said that mothers selflessly sacrifice children who have a special affection for their mothers.

"Mother – is not just any other word in the dictionary. It encompasses a whole range of emotions – love, patience, trust, and a lot more. Across the world, irrespective of country or region, children have a special affection for their mothers. A mother not only gives birth to her children, but also shapes their mind, their personality, and their self-confidence. And while doing so, mothers selflessly sacrifice their own personal needs and aspirations," he wrote.

"Today, I feel extremely happy and fortunate to share that my mother Smt. Heeraba is entering her hundredth year. This is going to be her birth centenary year. If my father had been alive, he too would have celebrated his 100th birthday last week. 2022 is a special year as my mother’s centenary year is starting, and my father would have completed his," he further said.

PM Modi is in Gujarat for a day's visit where he would be visiting the Pavagadh temple and unfurling a dhwaja (flag) there before addressing a rally in Vadodara.

Religious programmes have been organised in the Prime Minister's hometown of Vadnagar to mark his mother's birthday. The Modi family has also planned a community meal in the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad.

"I have no doubt that everything good in my life, and all that is good in my character, can be attributed to my parents. Today, as I sit in Delhi, I am filled with memories from the past... A mother’s penance creates a good human being. Her affection fills a child with human values and empathy. A mother is not an individual or a personality, motherhood is a quality," he further wrote in the letter.

Meanwhile, a road in Gandhinagar was named for her on Wednesday. "When Hiraba is entering her 100th year, we have decided to name an 80-meter-road in Raysan area as Pujya Hiraba Marg so that the next generation takes inspiration from her life," Gandhinagar Mayor Hitesh Makwana announced.

