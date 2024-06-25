PM Modi's notable speech during Emergency: A glimpse into his poetic expression and writings

Follow us on Image Source : X/@MODIARCHIVE PM Modi's notable speech during the Emergency.

On June 25, 1975, the Emergency was imposed in India, marking a significant and contentious period in the country's history. During this time, a student-led movement against the Congress was sweeping nationwide, including Gujarat. Narendra Modi, then an RSS pracharak, witnessed the power of student voices firsthand during the Navnirman Movement in 1974. His impassioned speeches and poetic recitations were crucial in energising the youth movement.

Modi's poetic tribute

As part of his address, Narendra Modi recited a poem that highlighted the resilience and courage needed to confront the Emergency:

"When duty called, steps surged forward,

When the cry of 'Victory to Mother India' echoed,

Life's attachments were forsaken, as flowers of courage were offered,

Steps surged forward."

Modi's speech during the Emergency

In his speech, Modi portrayed the Emergency as an opportunity to expose the government's failures to the public. He called on the people to remain steadfast in their commitment to democracy and freedom. His words, deeply rooted in the spirit of resistance, resonated with many:

"When duty called, steps surged forward,

When the cry of 'Victory to Mother India' echoed,

Life's attachments were forsaken, as flowers of courage were offered,

Steps surged forward."

"Groups of youth marched forward, shaking thresholds and thrones,

Defenders of democracy, breaking all biases,

Shedding all vestiges, reached their destinations together,

Reading every line of the challenge in unison,

Steps surged forward."

"The entire nation hailed Jayaprakash,

Tyrants trembled, brows furrowed,

Batons rained upon chests and foreheads."

Involvement in protests

Modi actively participated in protests against the Emergency, organising meetings and distributing literature while working underground with senior RSS leaders. Despite stringent security measures, he devised innovative ways to disseminate information. Modi loaded materials on trains bound for other states from Gujarat, minimising the risk of identification and ensuring the message reached remote areas.

Writing against the Emergency

After the RSS was forced underground, the Gujarat Lok Sangharsh Samiti was formed, and Modi quickly rose to become its General Secretary. Through his writings and correspondence, he played a pivotal role in sustaining the rebellion against the Congress government, even during the most challenging times when key movement leaders were unjustly imprisoned under the MISA Act. Modi's writings were circulated in publications like Gujarat Newsletter and Sadhana magazine, and efforts were made to share these articles on platforms like the BBC.

Narendra Modi's active involvement in the Navnirman Movement and his eloquent speeches during the Emergency period underscored his commitment to democracy and resistance against autocracy. His poetic tributes and strategic dissemination of information played a vital role in sustaining the fight against the Congress-imposed Emergency.

