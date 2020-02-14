PM Modi not in Delhi on Kejriwal's swearing-in day on Feb 16

PM Modi has been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal at the capital's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal at the capital's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, will not be in the city that day, as he will be visiting his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi to inaugurate various projects. Speaking to IANS, sources in the party said the invite has been sent to the Prime Minister.

Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third consecutive time, along with his cabinet at 10 am.

The Prime Minister is set to inaugurate the newly-built Vaidik Vigyan Kendra or the Centre for Vedic Sciences at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) along with several other projects, during his visit to his parliamentary constituency.

Senior AAP leader informs party invited PM Modi

Earlier, senior party leader Gopal Rai said that Kejriwal has invited PM Modi for his swearing-in ceremony to be held on February 16.

Rai, the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit, said a letter was sent to the prime minister on Friday morning.

Newly elected BJP MLAs, all 7 MPs also invited to Kejriwal's swearing-in

All seven Delhi MPs and eight newly-elected BJP MLAs have also been invited for the oath-taking ceremony, Rai told PTI.

No chief minister or political leaders from other states will be part of the event as it will be a "Delhi-specific" ceremony, Rai had said on Thursday.

Kejriwal, through front-page advertisements in newspapers, has urged Delhiites to attend his oath-taking ceremony as he is set to become the chief minister of Delhi for the third consecutive term.

