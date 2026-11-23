New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah on Monday reaffirmed the strong ties between the two neighbouring countries, emphasising that mutual respect, trust and friendship form the foundation of India-Nepal relations.

India-Nepal relationship reflects unwavering trust: PM Modi

Addressing a joint press statement with Shah, who is on a two-day state visit to India, PM Modi said the relationship between the two countries was rooted in shared history, faith, culture and deep people-to-people connections. He also highlighted the significance of the Ramayana and the shared religious and cultural heritage of India and Nepal.

"India-Nepal relations are woven together by shared history, faith, culture and deep people-to-people ties. Lord Ram and Goddess Sita are symbols of our shared civilisation and faith. With the Saryu-Kamal Express train service, we are giving a new dimension to our sacred relationship. This train service will help devotees coming to Ayodhya to travel to Janakpur in Nepal," he said.

Prime Minister also Modi called for greater cooperation between young creators from the two countries to showcase their common heritage through films and modern technology. He said India looked forward to welcoming a large delegation from Nepal to the next WAVES Summit.

He further said the two countries would strengthen cooperation in sports, particularly cricket, by focusing on infrastructure development and athlete training in Nepal.

PM Modi also announced the release of a joint vision document to chart a new course for bilateral ties, describing it as a blueprint for achieving the aspirations of a developed India and a prosperous Nepal. "We have clear goals, mutual trust, and the capability to turn these goals into reality; and above all, we have the blessings of Mata Sita, Lord Ram, and Lord Buddha," Modi said, expressing confidence that the shared vision would translate into tangible achievements and open a new chapter in India-Nepal relations.

Mutual respect bedrock of India-Nepal relations: Nepal PM

Nepalese Prime Minister thanked PM Modi for the invitation and hospitality, describing mutual respect, trust and goodwill as the foundation of relations between the two countries. "Mutual respect, trust and unbroken goodwill are the bedrock of Nepal-India relations. At the heart of this incomparable bond are the peoples of our two countries," Shah said.

He said the relationship between India and Nepal was exceptionally close, adding that the ties between the neighbours stood "as firm as the Himalayas and as vast as the ocean".

Shah also acknowledged India's support during natural disasters and other difficult situations, describing it as a dependable neighbour that had consistently acted as a first responder. "As a dependable and trusted neighbour, India has consistently stood as a first responder in times of natural disasters and difficult hours. For this, I express my sincere appreciation to the government," he said.

PM Modi announces 24,000 crore package for Nepal's flood reconstruction

PM Modi also announced a Development Cooperation Package of 24,000 crore Nepali rupees to support Nepal's post-flood reconstruction and long-term development, expressing condolences over the loss of lives in the severe floods that struck Nepal in August and reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to standing by Kathmandu in difficult times.

"We express our deep condolences for the loss of lives caused by the severe floods in Nepal in August. And today, to provide new strength to Nepal's reconstruction and long-term development, we announce a Development Cooperation Package of 24,000 crore Nepali rupees," PM Modi said.

Outlining the objective of the financial package, he added, "Our resolve will be that the lives of the affected families get back on track, new opportunities are created, and Nepal's capacity to deal with future disasters is also further strengthened."

India will establish an offshore campus of an Indian Institute of Technology in Nepal, said PM Modi. The country will increase scholarship opportunities for Nepali students in the fields of Law and Technology in India, PM Modi said. India currently has two offshore IIT campuses - IIT Madras in Zanzibar, launched in 2023, and IIT Delhi in Abu Dhabi, UAE, inaugurated in 2024.

India, Nepal sign eight MoUs

India and Nepal signed eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) spanning space technology, security training, civil service capacity building, health, traditional medicine, sustainable urban development, and agriculture during Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s state visit to New Delhi.

The agreements were exchanged following bilateral delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart at Hyderabad House.

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