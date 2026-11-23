New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart, Balendra Shah, virtually flagged off the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new weekly train service connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal, from New Delhi on Monday. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also participated in the inauguration event in Ayodhya.

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The service is expected to give a boost to religious tourism by improving access to Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham. Increased visitor movement could also create opportunities for hotels, restaurants, local transport operators and small businesses in the region.

Saryu-Kamala Express Train

The weekly train service will cover a distance of around 604 km, connecting Janakpur Dham with Ayodhya Cantt. and passing through several key towns and cities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from the terminal stations, the train will make commercial halts at Jaynagar, Madhubani, Shisho, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham.

The service will run once a week, departing from Janakpur Dham every Saturday and from Ayodhya Cantt. every Monday.

The new rail link is expected to ease cross-border travel for pilgrims, tourists and other passengers. It will facilitate religious journeys between Janakpur and Ayodhya, boost tourism along Ramayana-linked circuits and improve connectivity for people travelling for education, business and family-related reasons.

Check route, timetable and other details

The new train, running between Ayodhya Dham and Janakpur Dham in Nepal, will run once a week. According to the Railway Ministry, the train will cover 604 km from Ayodhya to Janakpur and pass through many important towns and cities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Apart from its source and terminal stations, the Saryu-Kamala Express will stop at Mankapur, Basti, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Shisho Halt, Madhubani and Jaynagar railway stations.

Train No 15595 Saryu-Kamala Express from Janakpur Dham to Ayodhya Dham will depart from Janakpur Dham every Saturday at 01:10 PM (Nepali Standard Time) from November 28 and will reach Ayodhya Dham at 08:10 AM on Sunday.

On the return journey, Train No. 15596 Saryu-Kamala Express from Ayodhya Dham to Janakpur Dham will depart from Ayodhya Dham Railway Station every Monday at 05:50 PM from November 30 and will reach Janakpur Dham at 12:40 PM (Nepali Standard Time) on Tuesday.

The Saryu-Kamala Express will run with modern 17-coach LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) rakes. It will feature two AC 2-tier coaches (each with 52 berths), three AC 3-tier coaches (each with 72 berths), and three AC 3-tier Economy coaches (each with 80 berths).

There will also be seven sleeper coaches (each with 80 berths) and one LSLRD coach (with 38 seats). The train will also include an LWLRRM coach for power generation.

The train will take 19 hours to cover the 604-kilometre distance between Ayodhya Dham and Janakpur Dham, significant centres linked to the religious and cultural traditions of the Ramayan era, and a direct rail link between these two cities will give a boost to the 'Ramayan Circuit' and religious tourism, according to the statement.

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