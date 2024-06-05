Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 5, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

NDA elects PM Narendra Modi as leader, Modi may be sworn in as PM for 3rd term on June 8

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sit together in the same flight from Patna to Delhi

INDIA Bloc leaders assemble at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's house

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.