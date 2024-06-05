Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 5, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- NDA elects PM Narendra Modi as leader, Modi may be sworn in as PM for 3rd term on June 8
-
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sit together in the same flight from Patna to Delhi
-
INDIA Bloc leaders assemble at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's house
