PM Modi must apologise to students, their three demands are non-negotiable: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi:

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met students at Jantar Mantar and said the protesting students have three demands, and these are not negotiable demands. He said the first demand is that the Education Minister, who is corrupt, incompetent, and misaligned, has to be sacked.

Dharmendra Pradhan must be sacked: Rahul Gandhi

He said there is some talk going on in PM Modi's cabinet that the solution is to move Dharmendra Pradhan from education to some other ministry. “This is not acceptable to the students of India. It is not acceptable to anybody. The reason is that Pradhan is a symbol of corruption and of what has happened to the future of India's children. He is a symbol of the destruction of the most valuable thing that this country has, which is our students and their future. And so there is going to be no conversation about Dharmendra Pradhan being moved here, moved there, put behind, forward, nothing. Dharmendra Pradhan has to be sacked." he said.

PM Modi must apologise to students: Rahul

He said the leader of this entire machinery - Narendra Modi - has to apologise to studentsand their three demands non-negotiable.

He said, secondly, one young lady is injured. “Yesterday I showed you a young man who has been shot in the eye, and there are thousands and thousands of youngsters who have had lathis break their legs, lathis break their heads, pellets in their bodies. The people who have done this, the organisers and the implementers, need to be punished and made accountable. And the third thing is the leader of this entire machinery that is doing this, PM Narendra Modi, has to apologise for what he has done to the students and the future of this country..." he said.

Rahul Gandhi slams Delhi Police for brutality on students

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi slammed the "brutality" of the Centre and the Delhi Police during the July 20 student protests in the national capital. He noted that in the current era, children protesting for their rights receive "pellets" instead of "justice.

"In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi shared a video featuring a youth who was reportedly beaten by the Delhi Police during Monday's protests against paper leaks.

"Sahil was standing with the Tricolour in his hand, merely asking for a clean, fair exam and the fruit of his hard work--the police raised a gun and badly injured him by firing pellets. This is not British tyranny; it is the brutality of the Modi government in independent India--where innocent students demanding their rights receive pellets instead of justice," the post read.

More than 118 police personnel sustain injuries: Delhi Police

More than 118 police personnel sustained injuries, including senior officers holding the ranks of Special Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, and Assistant Commissioner of Police, along with several female police personnel. During the scuffle, around 60 protesters were also reported to have been injured.

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'Pradhan's resignation, accountability for student assaults': Rahul Gandhi lays down three demands