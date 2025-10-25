PM Modi mourns Satish Shah's death, calls him 'a true legend of Indian entertainment' Celebrities including Karan Johar, Johny Lever, and Farah Khan also offered condolences. His cremation is scheduled for Sunday, October 26, 2025.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran actor Satish Shah, calling him “a true legend of Indian entertainment.” In a heartfelt message, PM Modi wrote: “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment. His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Celebrities pay tribute

Following the actor’s demise, several Bollywood personalities including Karan Johar, Johny Lever, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ameesha Patel, and Farah Khan, offered their condolences. Satish Shah, who passed away at the age of 74 due to kidney failure, is survived by his wife, designer Madhu Shah.

Early life and Career

Born on June 25, 1951, Satish Shah graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). He started his career with small roles in films such as Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan and Gaman before rising to fame.

Rise to fame and iconic roles

Shah gained nationwide recognition with Kundan Shah’s 1983 cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, portraying the corrupt Municipal Commissioner D’Mello. His memorable performances in television series like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, and films including Hum Saath Saath Hain, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Main Hoon Na made him a beloved figure in Indian entertainment.

Death and funeral arrangements

According to filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, Shah was suffering from kidney-related health issues. His condition worsened on Saturday afternoon, and he was admitted to Hinduja Hospital, where he was declared dead. His cremation is scheduled for Sunday, October 26, 2025. Many celebrities and members of the film fraternity are expected to attend to pay their last respects.