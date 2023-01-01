PM Modi mother death: Prayer meet in memory of Heeraben to be held in Gujarat's Vadnagar today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the body of his mother Heeraben along with family members during her funeral procession in Gandhinagar.

PM Modi mother Heeraben prayer meet | LIVE UPDATES : A prayer meeting will be organized in memory of Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vadnagar on Sunday (January 1). The prayer meeting will be held between 9:00 am and 12:00 noon at PM's birthplace Vadnagar. Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am on Friday (December 30) at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital. She was hospitalized on Wednesday (December 28) after her health deteriorated. PM Modi performed the last rites of his mother in Gandhinagar on Friday. ALSO READ: BJP praises PM Modi, calls him 'Karmayogi' for continuing with official engagements despite grief He rushed to the Gujarat capital early morning minutes after tweeting his personal loss at daybreak. PM Modi was seen touching his mother's feet and paying floral tribute as he sat on his knees before Heera Ba lying in state on the floor of her residence in Raysan. The PM joined the funeral procession and shoulder her bier, walking barefoot with it as he carried the mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites.PM Modi consigned the mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi to fire along with his brothers. The Prime Minister informed the nation about her demise early Friday morning. ALSO READ: Politicos pay tribute to PM Modi's mother Heeraben, recall her 'simplicity', 'high values' | READ After her death, the prime minister tweeted that a great journey of 100 years has come to an end."I have witnessed three qualities in mother, a journey like that of a tapasvi (saint), a selfless worker and a life dedicated to values. "When I met her on her 100th birthday she told me one thing which I always remember. 'Kam karo buddhi thi, jivan jivo suddhi thi' (work using your brain and live life with purity)," he tweeted.

