PM Modi meets VP candidate CP Radhakrishnan: 'His long years of public service will enrich India' Vice President candidate CP Radhakrishnan is likely to file his nomination on August 20 and is expected to be felicitated at the meeting of the NDA parliamentary party on Tuesday.

New Delhi:

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after the ruling NDA alliance named him as its vice presidential candidate. He arrived in the national capital to take part in various meetings of the NDA and met several leaders.

Soon after the meeting, PM Modi posted on X, "Met Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji. Conveyed my best wishes on his being the NDA’s Vice Presidential nominee. His long years of public service and experience across domains will greatly enrich our nation. May he continue to serve the nation with the same dedication and resolve he has always demonstrated."

Radhakrishnan is likely to file his nomination on August 20. He is expected to be felicitated at the meeting of the NDA parliamentary party on Tuesday.

The National Democratic Alliance on Sunday had named Maharashtra Governor Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, a seasoned BJP leader belonging to a key OBC caste from Tamil Nadu with an RSS background, as its vice-presidential candidate.

BJP president J P Nadda made the announcement following a meeting of the party's parliamentary board, which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and consultation with the party's allies.

Nadda urged for unanimous election of Radhakrishnan (67), an OBC leader and two-time former member of Lok Sabha from Coimbatore, to the constitutional position, saying BJP leaders had spoken to the opposition parties over the last week and will reach out to them again.

Opposition leaders had told the BJP interlocutors that they can make up their mind only after being told of the ruling alliance's nominee, Nadda said, adding that his party will speak to them to reach a consensus over Radhakrishnan, whom he lauded as a "statesman".

Unlike his predecessor Dhankhar, who was also a governor like him before being named as the NDA's vice-presidential nominee in 2022, Radhakrishnan has largely refrained from cultivating a public profile on controversial political issues as a governor.

