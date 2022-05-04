Queen of Denmark Margrethe II extends warm reception to PM Modi in Copenhagen

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI/TWITTER PM Modi meets Queen of Denmark Margrethe II

The 82-year-old Queen has been Denmark's reigning monarch since 1972

The Danish monarchy is one of the oldest in the world

Queen of Denmark Margrethe II extended a warm reception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi felicitated the Queen on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her reign, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

The 82-year-old Queen has been Denmark's reigning monarch since 1972. The Danish monarchy is one of the oldest in the world.

“Her Majesty, the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II extended a warm reception to PM @narendramodi. Prime Minister felicitated Her Majesty on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her reign,” Bagchi said in a tweet.

The Royal House Kongehuset, in a statement issued on April 27, said that after the Queen receives Prime Minister Modi in audience, “Her Majesty will host an official dinner afterward in Christian VII’s Palace at Amalienborg. The Crown Prince Couple will be present at both the reception and the dinner”.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit takes place in connection with Prime Minister Frederiksen’s official visit to India in October 2021.

"It will be the first time in 20 years that an Indian prime minister has made an official visit to Denmark,” the Royal House added.

(With inputs from PTI)

