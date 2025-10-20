PM Modi meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan to share warm Diwali greetings PM Modi also extended Diwali wishes to the nation through a social media post, emphasizing harmony, happiness, and prosperity during the festival.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Droupadi Murmu and exchanged warm Diwali greetings. The President’s office shared pictures of the meeting on social media platform X, showing PM Modi presenting a flower bouquet to the President.

“Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and shared Diwali greetings,” President Murmu wrote on X, highlighting the cordial interaction.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi extended his Diwali wishes to the nation through a post on X. “Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness, and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us,” he tweeted.

In a grand celebration of the festival, PM Modi also spent Diwali aboard India’s indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, alongside Indian Navy personnel. Addressing the naval officers and sailors, Modi praised the warship’s strategic importance, saying, “INS Vikrant’s very name took away Pakistan’s sleep. If just its name could shake the enemy’s courage, that is INS Vikrant for you.”

Speaking emotionally about the moment, PM Modi said, “Today is an amazing day. This scene is memorable. On one side, I have the ocean, and on the other, the strength of the brave soldiers of Mother India.”

The Prime Minister’s Diwali celebrations on INS Vikrant symbolized India’s growing maritime strength and the dedication of its armed forces, making the festival particularly special this year.