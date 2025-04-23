Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi meets NSA Ajit Doval, MEA Jaishankar upon arrival from Saudi Arabia PM Modi landed in India on Wednesday morning after cutting short his visit to the Saudi Arabia following the devastating terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that left 26 tourists dead.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday morning at the airport upon his return from Saudi Arabia to review the situation following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

According to officials, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also attended the meeting.

The attack occurred on Tuesday at a major tourist spot in Pahalgam, located in south Kashmir, and claimed the lives of at least 26 people, leaving several others injured. Among the deceased were two foreign nationals — one from the UAE and another from Nepal — as well as two local residents.

In response to the incident, Modi cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to the country, while Home Minister Amit Shah travelled to Jammu and Kashmir to lead the intensified security efforts following one of the deadliest attacks on tourists in the region in recent times.