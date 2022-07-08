Friday, July 08, 2022
     
  4. Be regular to Parliament, pick words carefully: PM's advice to new Rajya Sabha MPs

PM Modi meets new MPs: Several BJP MPs, including Union Minister Piyush Goyal and his cabinet colleague Nirmala Sitharaman, were among the 27 newly-elected members of the Rajya Sabha who took oath as members of the Council of States on Friday.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: July 08, 2022 22:32 IST
PM Modi meets new MPs: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met new Rajya Sabha MPs and advised them to be regular to the House, come prepared and use words carefully in the 'House of Elders', sources said. 

Several BJP MPs, including Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and his cabinet colleague Nirmala Sitharaman, were among the 27 newly-elected members of the Rajya Sabha who took oath as members of the Council of States on Friday.

Surendra Singh Nagar, K Laxman, Laxmikant Vajpayee, and Kalpana Saini were the others from the BJP who took oath as Members of Parliament. Modi held a meeting with MPs in the evening and briefed them about their responsibility, including regular attendance and careful selection of words in the House, the sources said.

The members took the oath owing allegiance to the Constitution as required, in the presence of Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in the chamber of the Rajya Sabha, they added. 

