PM Modi discusses farmer welfare, drug free society with leading Sikh intellectual voices

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets a delegation of Sikh intellectuals in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met a delegation of leading Sikh intellectual voices from across the country at his official residence.

The meeting witnessed freewheeling interaction by the Prime Minister with the delegation on diverse topics like farmer welfare, youth empowerment, drug free society, National Educational Policy, skilling, employment, technology and Punjab's overall development trajectory.

The Prime Minister, while expressing his happiness at meeting the delegation, said the intellectuals are opinion makers of the society.

Urging the members of the delegation to engage and educate the public and work towards making the citizenry properly informed, he emphasised the importance of the spirit of unity which acts as the central pillar amidst the wide and beautiful diversity of our country.

The Prime Minister talked about the significance of education in mother tongue.

"Efforts are being made to develop professional courses in Indian languages so that higher education in mother tongue becomes reality," the Prime Minister said.

It is learnt that the delegation thanked the Prime Minister for the invitation and said that they had never imagined that the Prime Minister of the country would engage with them in such an informal setting.

They also appreciated the continuous and multiple steps taken by the Prime Minister for the betterment of Sikh community.

ALSO READ | Yogi Adityanath swearing-in ceremony: 2 dozen cabinet ministers, 12 MoS. How Yogi cabinet 2.0 may look like

ALSO READ | 'Sliding into brown-nosing version of North Korea': Shashi Tharoor on ministers invoking PM Modi repeatedly

Latest India News