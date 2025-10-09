PM Modi meets Keir Starmer in Mumbai, India-UK Vision 2035 on agenda This marks Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s first official visit to India, coming after the signing of a major trade agreement in July. He is accompanied by the largest UK trade delegation ever to visit India.

Mumbai:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his visiting British counterpart Keir Starmer in Mumbai. The two leaders are set to hold talks aimed at strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership under the Vision 2035 roadmap.

Their discussions are expected to cover cooperation in trade, investment, technology, defence, climate, and education. They will also participate in the CEO Forum and the Global Fintech Fest 2025.

Starmer's first visit to India

This marks Prime Minister Starmer’s first official visit to India, following the signing of a major free trade agreement in July. He is accompanied by the largest-ever UK trade delegation to India, which includes 125 prominent business leaders, entrepreneurs, and university vice chancellors.

Upon Starmer’s arrival in Mumbai on Wednesday, PM Modi described the visit as historic. In a post on X, Modi wrote, "Welcome Prime Minister Keir Starmer on your historic first visit to India with the largest ever trade delegation from the UK. Looking forward to our meeting tomorrow for advancing our shared vision of a stronger, mutually prosperous future."

On Thursday, the two leaders are scheduled to attend the CEO Forum and the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, events that are expected to provide opportunities for engagement with industry leaders and policymakers from both nations.

The agenda for their one-on-one meeting will include reviewing progress across various sectors outlined in the Vision 2035 roadmap. Key focus areas include trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education, and strengthening people-to-people connections between India and the UK.