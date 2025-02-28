PM Modi meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Hyderabad House Ahead of her meeting with PM Modi, Ursula von der Leyen said that a free trade agreement between India and the EU would be the largest deal of its kind.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is on a two-day bilateral visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The talks between both leaders are expected to focus on elevating the strategic partnership between India and the European Union.

Ahead of her meeting with PM Modi, Ursula von der Leyen said that a free trade agreement between India and the EU would be the largest deal of its kind anywhere in the world, as he added that both sides are looking at firming it up by this year.

"This world is fraught with danger. But I believe this modern version of great power competition is an opportunity for Europe and India to reimagine their partnership," she said.

On Thursday, Von der Leyen met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Appreciate her thoughts on reenergizing India’s engagement with Europe. The wide-ranging participation of Indian Ministers and EU College of Commissioners during this visit stands testimony to the importance we place on deeper India-EU ties."