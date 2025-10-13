PM Modi meets Canadian FM Anita Anand to strengthen security, trade and bilateral ties Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in New Delhi to revive and strengthen India–Canada relations. The leaders discussed enhancing security cooperation, trade, technology, and people-to-people exchanges to boost bilateral partnership.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in New Delhi on Monday, describing her visit as an opportunity to infuse fresh momentum into India–Canada ties. Welcoming Anand, Modi said her visit would strengthen collaboration across key sectors including trade, energy, technology, agriculture, and people-to-people exchanges. He recalled his visit to Canada for the G7 Summit in June, where he held productive discussions with his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, on deepening bilateral cooperation.

Roadmap to reset ties after diplomatic spat

The meeting follows a series of recent dialogues aimed at normalising relations, which were disrupted two years ago following allegations by former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linking India to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar—a claim dismissed by New Delhi. Both sides agreed on a roadmap to reset relations, including resuming trade and investment talks and reviving the Canada-India CEO Forum to explore opportunities in clean technology, infrastructure, agri-food, and digital innovation.

Focus on security, law enforcement and strategic cooperation

Anand noted that India and Canada are building on the momentum of Carney’s G7 meeting to elevate their relationship while maintaining robust law enforcement and security dialogue. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the importance of ongoing discussions, including recent meetings between national security advisers, trade ministers, and foreign ministry officials. These initiatives aim to close gaps regarding pro-Khalistan activities in Canada and address concerns about transnational organised criminal gangs, including the Lawrence Bishnoi gang being designated as a terrorist entity.

Economic cooperation and strategic stability

The joint statement issued after the meeting stressed that a strong bilateral relationship is essential amid global economic uncertainty and rising geopolitical tensions. The two countries aim to pursue a constructive and balanced partnership, boosting economic cooperation, mitigating vulnerabilities from shifting global alliances, and reinforcing strategic stability. Bilateral trade stood at $23.66 billion in 2024, with talks on a free trade agreement expected to resume as part of broader efforts to restore confidence and collaboration.