PM Modi meets BJP stalwart LK Advani, seeks his blessings on completing 25 years as head of govt

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met former deputy prime minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart LK Advani and sought his blessings on completing 25 years as a head of government. Taking to X, PM Modi recalled Advani’s decades of public service and contribution to the country’s progress. In a post on X, he said, "Met Advani Ji at his residence and sought his blessings. His decades of public service and contribution to our national life have left a lasting imprint. He has played a pivotal role in strengthening India's progress."

LK Advani served as Home Minister from 1999 to 2004

LK Advani served as the Home Minister from 1999 to 2004 in the NDA government led by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and was also Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004.

It should be noted that PM Modi has been serving continuously as a head of government -- first as the chief minister of Gujarat for three terms and subsequently, as the prime minister of India after winning three Lok Sabha elections -- since October 7, 2001.

PM Modi coins a slogan -- "We Will Do It"

Earlier in the day, while addressing the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' to mark a quarter-century as a head of government, PM Modi coined a slogan -- "We Will Do It" -- and asserted that India will become a developed country by 2047, but flagged casteist divisions during elections as a major challenge.

On this occasion, President Droupadi Murmu extended warm greetings to PM Modi on completing 25 years in public office and said that this "momentous milestone" reflects a steadfast commitment to the well-being of people and an enduring resolve to advance the progress of Bharat.

"The transformation witnessed across our country in recent years is visible in the lives of people," she said in a post on X. "From expanding access to housing, healthcare, financial services, clean energy and basic amenities to strengthening connectivity, digital infrastructure and opportunities, transformative initiatives have touched lives of millions across the length and breadth of Bharat," the President said.

PM Modi took oath as Gujarat chief minister on October 7, 2001

Notably, PM Modi took oath as Gujarat chief minister on October 7, 2001, and held that position for 12.5 years. He has been the prime minister for the last 12.5 years, winning thrice. Earlier in the day, several BJP leaders across the country organised 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabhas' and torch rallies as part of the nationwide 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', marking 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in public governance and pledging to work toward the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

While leading the campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister and senior BJP leader JP Nadda attended a 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' in Greater Noida. Nadda then participated in a torch rally alongside party workers, administering a collective pledge to strive towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' following PM Modi’s pledge earlier in the day.

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