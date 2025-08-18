PM Modi meets astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, discusses India's maiden human spaceflight programme During his spaceflight preparations, the PM had asked Mr Shukla to document the entire sequence of his training and stay at the space station, for what would become the handbook for Gaganyaan, first human spaceflight program of India.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s first astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS), at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. The meeting was a significant moment as Shukla shared valuable insights from his space mission, which will contribute to India’s ambitious human spaceflight program.

Shukla, a key figure in India’s growing space exploration capabilities, was warmly embraced by the Prime Minister during their interaction. The astronaut also presented Modi with the Axiom-4 mission patch and shared awe-inspiring images of Earth captured from the ISS. The mission, which took place earlier this year, saw Shukla alongside three other astronauts—Peggy Whitson (US), Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary)—conducting over 60 experiments and engaging in 20 outreach sessions during their 18-day stay at the space station.

The discussion between PM Modi and Shukla focused on leveraging his space expertise to help propel India’s space aspirations, including the upcoming human spaceflight missions. Modi expressed pride in Shukla's achievements, particularly noting his role in India's maiden space exploration endeavours.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised Shukla’s successful space mission and highlighted the pride and inspiration his journey offers to Indian citizens, particularly the youth. The lower house also held a special session to discuss the critical role of India’s space program, emphasising its importance for India’s development by 2047.

On his return to India on Sunday, Shukla was greeted with a grand welcome at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by his family, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan. A large crowd waving the national flag also gathered to celebrate Shukla’s successful space mission.

Shukla’s participation in the Axiom-4 mission marks a milestone for India, as he became the second Indian to undertake a spaceflight. Following the launch from Florida on June 25, the mission reached the ISS on June 26, and Shukla returned to Earth on July 15.

As India continues to make strides in its space program, the insights shared by Shukla during his meeting with PM Modi are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future of Indian space exploration.

