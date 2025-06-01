PM Modi meets ADB President Masato Kanda, bank commits USD 10 billion for India's urban infrastructure The two leaders exchanged views on a broad range of developmental issues, reaffirming their commitment to deepening the India-ADB partnership.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met with Masato Kanda, the president of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), in New Delhi. The two leaders exchanged views on a broad range of developmental issues, reaffirming their commitment to deepening the India-ADB partnership.

Kanda said that ADB will direct USD 10 billion including third-party capital, for India's urban transformation, including metro extensions, new regional rapid transit system (RRTS) corridors, and urban infrastructure and services. This is a five-year initiative, ADB said in a statement on Sunday.

PM Modi speaks about meeting Kanda

PM Modi described his meeting with ADB President Masato Kanda as productive, highlighting discussions on various issues and emphasising India's decade-long transformation and ongoing development efforts.

“Had a wonderful meeting with Mr. Masato Kanda, in which we shared perspectives on a wide range of issues. India’s rapid transformation over the last decade has empowered countless people and we are working to add further momentum in this journey!” the PM posted on X.

What did the ADB president say?

Following the meeting, Kanda also shared his remarks, stressing ADB’s strong support for India’s development aspirations.

“The Viksit Bharat 2047 vision is bold, and @ADB_HQ is supporting that ambition. We will direct $10 billion, including third-party capital, over the next five years into municipal infrastructure development, extending metro networks, building new Regional Rapid Transit System corridors, and modernizing city services.”

Highlighting the enduring partnership, he added: “India, a founding ADB member since 1966 and our largest borrower, is a steadfast partner. By scaling up public and private sector finance, deepening knowledge collaboration, and mobilizing capital, we stand ready to support India’s drive to become a developed nation by 2047 and to deliver inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth for its 1.4 billion people.