PM Modi to convene meetings with NDA MPs of various states today, Lok Sabha elections to be on agenda

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to convene meetings with groups of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs of Cluster- five from Bihar and Cluster-six alliance MPs from five States and three Union territories on Thursday. PM Modi is holding a meeting between July 31 and August 10 with NDA MPs from various States and Union Territories in the national capital.

According to the information, the PM will hold a cluster-five meeting with 27 MPs of Bihar. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Nityanand Rai are also likely to be in attendance during the meeting.

PM to hold a Cluster-six meeting with NDA MPs

Soon after the Cluster-five meeting, the Prime Minister will convene a Cluster-six meeting with NDA MPs from Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting will be attended by BJP President JP Nadda as well as Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Thakur, and Ajay Bhatt.

Earlier on Wednesday too, Prime Minister held a meeting with NDA MPs and said that the central government had launched many welfare schemes for the common people and it should be properly conveyed to them without the help of state machinery especially in non-BJP ruled states.

PM asks MPs to be ready for 2024 General elections

"We have to give maximum benefit of the central government scheme to the public without the help of state machinery in non-BJP ruled states," PM Modi said at the meeting. PM Modi also asked the MPs to focus more on setting up different programs to connect with people in non-BJP states like Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Celebrate all religious festivals with the public and remain united, he said. The PM also advised everyone to be ready for the upcoming 2024 election.

Earlier on Monday (July 31), PM Modi held meetings with NDA MPs from West Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand and Braj region as part of BJP’s preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and urged them to maximise their connections with people, inform them of government schemes, remain grounded and give priority to programmes that have an impact at the grassroots

(With ANI inputs)

