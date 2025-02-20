PM Modi at NDA CMs' meet: Leaders vow to secure victory in Bihar, Bengal Assembly polls NDA CMs meeting: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda were also present in the meeting.

NDA CMs meeting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting of Chief Ministers of the National Democratic Alliance-ruled states at the Imperial Hotel in the national capital today (February 20). The meeting was held shortly after the oath ceremony of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda also attended the meeting.

NDA's resolve to win Bihar, Bengal

After the meeting, BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde said that NDA leaders, in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, along with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers, resolved to contest the upcoming state assembly elections, including those in Bihar, Assam, and West Bengal, unitedly and strongly.

Tawade said, "All CMs, Deputy CMs and leaders of NDA had come to Delhi for the oath ceremony. After the oath ceremony, there was a meeting of the NDA leaders in which all the NDA leaders congratulated the Prime Minister on the BJP's victory in Maharashtra and Delhi. All NDA leaders also decided to fight together strongly for all the upcoming elections, be it in Bihar or West Bengal. They assured the PM that all parties together will fight elections under the banner of NDA."

The leaders told the Prime Minister NDA will win every election like Maharashtra and Delhi. PM Modi said, "We will achieve the goal of developing India together."

Who were present at the meeting?

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Tripura CM Manik Saha were present at the meeting.

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders were also present.

Also Read: Rekha Gupta sworn in as Delhi's 4th woman Chief Minister, BJP returns to power after 27 years

Also Read: Parvesh Verma to Kapil Mishra: Meet six ministers in Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's new Cabinet