Delhi COVID-19 situation, requirement of beds: What was discussed in PM's meeting with senior officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and officials to review India's response to COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting reviewed the national level status and preparation for the coronavirus crisis.

The prime minister took cognisance of the recommendations of the Empowered Group on city and district-wise requirements of hospital/isolation beds which will be required and instructed health ministry officials to undertake emergency planning in consultation with the state and union territories.

The present and emerging scenario of the COVID-19 infection in the capital was discussed and the projections for the next 2 months were deliberated. In this regard, Modi suggested that the home minister and health minister should convene an emergency meeting with LG, and Delhi CM in the presence of all senior officials from the government of India, Delhi government and municipal corporations to plan a coordinated and comprehensive response to handle the rising cases of COVID-19.

During the meet, it was observed that two-thirds of India's COVID-19 infection load are in five states with an overwhelming proportion of cases in big cities, a tatement from the prime minister's office said.

Ten days after recording two lakh COVID-19 cases, India surpassed the three lakh-mark on Saturday with the worst daily spike of 11,458 infections, while the death toll too climbed to 8,884 with 386 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said. In Delhi, the number of infections stood at 36,824.

