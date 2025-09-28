Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Govt working to get Chhath Puja listed in UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, PM Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: Mann Ki Baat is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme where he shares inspiring ideas and messages directly with the people of India.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 126th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. Addressing the radio programme, PM Modi paid tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, saying that he is an inspiration for every Indian, especially the youth of the country.

"Before embracing the gallows for the country, Bhagat Singh Ji had also written a letter to the British. He said, 'I want you to treat me and my comrades like prisoners of war. Therefore, our lives should not be taken by hanging but by shooting us directly.' Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh is an inspiration for every Indian, especially the youth of the country," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also remembered Lata Mangeshkar on his birth anniversary and said that her songs comprise everything that stirs human emotions. He further said that the patriotic songs she sang had a profound impact on people. "Today is also the birth anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar...Her songs comprise everything that stirs human emotions. The patriotic songs she sang inspired people. She also had a deep connection with Indian culture. I offer my heartfelt tribute to Lata Didi. My bond of affection with Lata Didi has always remained intact. She used to send me a Rakhi every year without fail. I told her that I loved the song 'Jyoti Kalash Chhalke,' sung by her and composed by Sudhir Phadke Ji," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also interacted with two officers of the Indian Navy, Lieutenant Commander Dilna, and the other is Lieutenant Commander Roopa. he said, "Two brave officers of the Indian Navy have demonstrated courage and determination during the Navika Sagar Parikrama. I would like to introduce the listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat' to these two brave officers. One is Lieutenant Commander Dilna, and the other is Lieutenant Commander Roopa."

Govt working to get Chhath festival listed in UNESCO's list

PM Modi said that the Indian government is working to get Chhath Puja listed in UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage. He explained that Chhath Puja is dedicated to Surya Dev, with devotees offering prayers to the setting sun. Originally a local tradition, the festival is now gaining recognition globally.

"I am very happy to inform you that the Government of India is also engaged in a major endeavour connected with Chhath Puja. The Government of India is striving to include the Chhath Mahaparva in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List. When Chhath Puja is included in the UNESCO list, people in every corner of the world will be able to experience its grandeur and divinity."

"Our festivals keep India's culture alive. Chhath Puja is a sacred festival that comes after Diwali. This grand festival, dedicated to the Sun God, is very special. In it, we offer prayers to the setting sun and worship it. Chhath is not only celebrated in different parts of the country, but its splendour is also seen across the world. Today, it is becoming a global festival," he said.