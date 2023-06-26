PM Modi's visit to Shahdol during Madhya Pradesh visit postponed due to rain warning, Bhopal trip on

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi's visit to Shahdol during MP visit postponed

PM's Shahdol visit postponed: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district has been postponed, during his visit to the state on June 27 due to a heavy rain warning, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday (June 26).

The Prime Minister will, however, embark on his visit to Bhopal where he will physically and virtually flag off five Vande Bharat trains. He will also separately address a booth-level function of BJP workers, he said.

The Chief Minister said that lakhs of people were slated to reach Lalpur village in Shahdol district where PM Modi’s visit was scheduled to launch the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission and kickstart distribution of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards.

PM's programme on June 27

The Prime Minister was also slated to honour the 16th-century warrior queen Rani Durgavati at the same event.

PM Modi was also slated to visit Pakaria village in the same district where he would have interacted with the tribal leaders, members of self-help groups (women whose yearly income is more than Rs 1 lakh), leaders of PESA (Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act) committees and captains of village football clubs.

However, the Prime Minister has postponed his visit to the district, which is tribal-dominated, in the wake of warning of heavy rains, and keeping in view the trouble rain may have caused to people attending the events, Chouhan said in a statement, adding that a new date for the visit will be announced soon.

IMD issues orange alert

The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued an orange alert, warning heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Madhya Pradesh till Tuesday morning.

According to a party leader, the proposed roadshow of the Prime Minister has also been cancelled due to the weather conditions.

During his visit to the state capital, the PM will flag off -- physically and virtually -- five Vande Bharat trains.

These semi-high-speed trains include Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express, an official statement said.

At another function, Modi will address 3,000 BJP workers selected from across the country who have made effective contributions in empowering their booths under the party's “Mera Booth Sabse Majboot” campaign, state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma said.

Besides, Modi will interact with 10 lakh booth-level BJP workers virtually on the occasion, Sharma said.

(With PTI inputs)

