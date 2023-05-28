Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi, LS Speaker, other ministers pay tributes to Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, several other union ministers and MPs paid floral tributes to VD Savarkar in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building on his birth anniversary. Prime Minister Modi paid floral tributes at Savarkar's portrait in the Central Hall after inaugurating the new Parliament building. Several Union ministers and MPs also joined the PM in paying tributes to Savarkar in the Central Hall.

PM Modi paid homage to Savarkar on his birth anniversary and hailed Hindutva ideologue Savarkar, saying his personality exuded strength and his fearless and self-respecting nature could not tolerate the mindset of slavery.

'Veer Savarkar's personality exuded strength and magnanimity'

During the 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, PM Modi said Savarkar's sacrifice, courage and determination continue to inspire us. "Today the 28th of May, is the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, Veer Savarkar. The stories related to his sacrifice, courage and resolve inspire us all even today. I cannot forget the day when I went to the cell in Andaman where Veer Savarkar underwent the sentence of 'Kala paani'," Modi said.

"Veer Savarkar's personality exuded strength and magnanimity. His fearless and self-respecting nature could not tolerate the mindset of slavery at all. Not only in the freedom movement, whatever Veer Savarkar did for social equality and social justice is remembered even today," he said.

‘Patriotism, sacrifice and dedication of Veer Savarkar is praiseworthy’

In a tweet in Hindi, Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to Savarkar, saying he ignited the lamp of patriotism in the hearts of innumerable Indians with his thoughts. "The patriotism, sacrifice and dedication of Veer Savarkar ji is praiseworthy and will continue to inspire the people of the country for ages," he said.

Savarkar was born in 1883 in Maharashtra and is seen as a hero, especially by parties and organisations which subscribe to Hindutva views.

(With agencies input)

