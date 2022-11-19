PM Modi inaugurates Donyi Polo airport in Arunachal Pradesh | LIVE UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : DONYI POLO PM Modi inaugurates Donyi Polo airport in Arunachal Pradesh

In an effort to boost connectivity with the North-Eastern region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the first airport in Arunachal Pradesh today. The PM is also set to inaugurate the month-long 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' in Varanasi to rediscover, reaffirm and celebrate age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi – two of the country's most essential and ancient seats of learning. The programme is being organised by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with other ministries like culture, textiles, railways, tourism, food processing, information and broadcasting, and the Uttar Pradesh government. Modi is also scheduled to address public gatherings and rallies in poll-bound Gujarat, late in the day.

