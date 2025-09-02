PM Modi likely to visit Mizoram, violence-hit Manipur on September 13: Here's what's on agenda Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Mizoram and Manipur on September 13. He will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Aizawl. Preparations are underway in Mizoram with a focus on security, public participation and ceremonial arrangements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Mizoram and Manipur on September 13, officials in Aizawl were quoted as saying by the news agency PTI. According to state government sources, the Prime Minister will begin his visit from Mizoram where he is scheduled to inaugurate the new 51.38 km-long Bairabi-Sairang railway line. This new project is a crucial step under the Centre's Act East Policy, aimed at strengthening connectivity and driving economic growth across the Northeast. As per details, the railway line will connect Aizawl with the rest of the country through Assam's Silchar in order to improve accessibility and trade opportunities.

Possible visit to Manipur after Mizoram

After concluding his programme in Mizoram, PM Modi is expected to fly to Manipur. It will mark his first visit to the state since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023. While Mizoram officials said preparations are underway for the Prime Minister's visit, officials in Imphal stated they had not yet received confirmation of the visit.

Preparations underway in Aizawl

Earlier on Monday, Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena chaired a review meeting with various departments and law enforcement agencies to assess readiness for the Prime Minister's arrival. Discussions included security arrangements, traffic control and public reception. Authorities are also making arrangements for government employees, farmers, and students from schools and colleges to participate in the inauguration ceremony at Lammaul in Aizawl.

Ethnic violence in Manipur

It is to be noted here that the Prime Minister's likely visit to Manipur carries significant weight against the backdrop of ongoing ethnic tensions. Since May 2023, the state has witnessed violent clashes primarily between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The unrest has led to loss of at least 60 lives, destruction of property, and the displacement of thousands of people. Manipur is currently under President's rule, which was imposed on February 13, 2025, after the then-chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9. The state Assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

