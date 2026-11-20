With the release of the Bollywood film 'Ramayan', Jatayu Earth Centre in Keralam has gained wider attention for its iconic Jatayu sculpture. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit it. Union Minister of State for Tourism, Suresh Gopi, indicated the proposed visit. He said Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat would visit the site in Kollam district first, followed by the Prime Minister. Speaking about the proposed visit, Gopi said Shekhawat met Jatayu Earth Centre creator Rajiv Anchal two days ago and expressed interest in showcasing Jatayu at the Delhi Biennale. He said the proposal had also been brought to the Prime Minister's attention.

"I understand that Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be visiting Jatayupara. He has expressed his desire to have Jatayu's presence at the Delhi Biennale, and the matter has also been brought to the attention of the Prime Minister," Gopi told reporters.

Spread over 65 acres

Known as Jatayu Nature Park, the park is located in Chadayamangalam village in Kerala's Kollam district and spans 65 acres. The bird sculpture in this park is 200 feet long, 150 feet wide, and 70 feet high. It is considered the world’s largest bird sculpture and took 10 years to build this park.

Legend has it that while Ravana was carrying away Sita after her abduction, he fought with Jatayu along the way. Jatayu was defeated by Ravana and fell on a mountain peak in Chadayamangalam. It is said that Jatayu's statue is located on the hilltop, at the very spot where he breathed his last after informing Lord Rama about the abduction.

The Jatayu Earth's Centre project was sanctioned in 2004. Also known as Jatayu Nature Park, it is an eco-tourism project conceptualised, designed and developed by filmmaker and sculptor Rajiv Anchal.

How to reach Jatayu Earth's Centre

1) By Air: The nearest airport is Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The distance from the airport to Jatayu Earth Centre is approximately 50-55 kilometres. From there, you can take a taxi or cab to reach Chadayamangalam.

2) By Train: The nearest major railway station is Kollam Junction. Jatayu Earth Centre is approximately 37 kilometres from Kollam Railway Station. Taxis and buses are available from the station.

3) By Road: Jatayu Bird Sanctuary is about 50-55 km from Thiruvananthapuram, about 37 km from Kollam and about 150-160 km from Kochi.

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