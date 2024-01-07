2024 Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi likely to kick-start election rally from Bihar on January 13

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

2024 Lok Sabha polls: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to commence his campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with a rally at Raman Maidan in Bettiah city of Bihar's Champaran on January 13, the news agency ANI reported quoting sources on Sunday.

During this visit, PM Modi is likely to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a range of projects, including roads and bridges, across Bihar, as per party sources.

BJP's plan for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

The BJP has devised comprehensive plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, with the objective of securing victory in all 40 seats. PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda are scheduled to address numerous rallies in Bihar in January and February. Major rallies are expected to take place after January 15 when campaigning restrictions are lifted.

Notably, PM Modi is scheduled to address three rallies in Begusarai, Bettiah, and Aurangabad in the state.

Similarly, Amit Shah is expected to address election rallies in Sitamarhi, Madhepura, and Nalanda throughout January and February. JP Nadda is likely to conduct rallies in various locations, with a particular focus on the Seemanchal and eastern regions of Bihar.

Bihar political landscape

Bihar's political landscape has undergone a transformation, with the BJP now in the opposition while the JDU is part of the Mahagathbandhan government.

Nitish Kumar has brought together opposition leaders for the upcoming elections, with the aim of defeating the BJP in the 2024 general election. The battleground is set for all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, where the NDA secured 39 seats in the last elections, with the Congress winning one.

As Narendra Modi spearheads the BJP's campaign once again, the party has entrusted the state organization to leader Samrat Choudhary. The political scenario in Bihar is gearing up for a significant electoral showdown.

