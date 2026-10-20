PM Modi likely to attend Dussehra event at Delhi's IP Extension: 2,500 personnel to be deployed

A three-layer security arrangement is being put in place at Utsav Ground in IP Extension, east Delhi, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit on Tuesday evening for the Dussehra celebrations and Ravan Dahan. Traffic diversions and restrictions are also planned around the venue, according to two police officers familiar with the arrangements.

Around 2,500 personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces and Delhi Police will be deployed to manage security and traffic during the event. The force will include commandos from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit. An officer said the deployment takes into account potential security threats and the possibility of "anti-social elements" staging protests or causing disruption along the routes or at the venue.

Three-layer security arrangement

Officers said the innermost security ring will be handled by the Special Protection Group (SPG). Personnel from the Delhi Police's Prime Minister Security Wing, including commandos, will form the middle layer, while local police will take charge of the outermost ring.

Around 10,000 people expected at the event

The Ravan Dahan ceremony is expected to draw around 10,000 people. An officer said that when the Prime Minister arrives at the ground at around 6.30 pm, entry will be restricted to people carrying valid passes issued by the organisers. Everyone entering the venue will be searched.

"The SPG has taken control of the entire venue, and anti-sabotage checks have been carried out several times to look for any suspicious objects," a second officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Security arrangements tightened

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rajiv Kumar said extensive security and traffic arrangements had been made for Dussehra events at IP Extension Ground and other locations within his jurisdiction. Security personnel will be deployed at the ground, while drones will also be used for aerial surveillance.

"An adequate number of security personnel and CCTV cameras have been deployed at and around IP Extension Utsav Ground for the Ravan Dahan programme. We cannot share further details about our security arrangements," Kumar said.

High-rise buildings along the Prime Minister's convoy route and around the venue have been thoroughly checked and secured. Special teams will be stationed on the rooftops of buildings at strategic locations to prevent any potential attack. All entry gates will have door-frame metal detectors, hand-held metal detectors and baggage scanners. Sniffer dogs and quick reaction teams will also be deployed, alongside ambulances and patrol vans.

Traffic diversions planned across Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police will deploy around 300 personnel along the routes and near the venue, with an alternative route plan also in place. At least five police officers of Deputy Commissioner or Additional Deputy Commissioner rank will oversee arrangements along the routes and at the venue. A traffic police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said nine Assistant Commissioner-level officers would assist them.

Traffic diversions will be in force from 5 pm to 8 pm in parts of central, south and east Delhi. In east Delhi, restrictions will affect National Highway 24 around Patparganj and Ghazipur, Road No. 57 and Road No. 57A, Road No. 55, and Vikas Marg.

The traffic police has issued an advisory listing the diversions, though it does not state that the arrangements are linked to the Prime Minister's likely visit.

Commuters have been advised to avoid affected roads and use alternative routes to reach their destinations. The advisory said, "Motorists are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time and park only in designated parking areas. Avoid roadside parking. Drive carefully, remain patient and follow traffic rules, diversion signs and instructions from traffic personnel deployed on the roads."

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