PM Modi leaves for France to co-chair AI Action Summit: Here’s his full itinerary

Image Source : PTI PM Modi leaves for France to co-chair the AI Action Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday left for France to co-chair the AI Action Summit. From France, he will proceed on a two-day visit to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump.

“At the invitation of President Macron, I will be visiting France from 10 to 12 February. In Paris, I look forward to co-chairing the AI Action Summit, a gathering of the world leaders and global tech CEOs, where we will exchange views on collaborative approach to AI technology for innovation and larger public good in an inclusive, secure and trustworthy manner,” he said.

Check PM Modi's itinerary

PM Modi will reach in Paris on February 10 and will, in the evening, attend a dinner hosted by President Macron at the Élysée Palace in honour of visiting Heads of Government and State. The dinner is likely to be attended by a large number of CEOs from the tech domain and a number of other distinguished invitees to the summit.

On February 11, Prime Minister Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit, along with President Macron, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said last week.

PM Modi in his departure statement said the bilateral segment of his visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress on 2047 Horizon Roadmap for India-France strategic partnership along with my friend President Macron.

“We will also travel to the historic French city of Marseille to inaugurate the first Indian Consulate in France and also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project, in which India is a member of the consortium of partner countries including France, to harness energy for the global good. I will also pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during World Wars I and II at the Mazargues War Cemetery,” he said.

Giving further details, PM Modi said from France, he will proceed on a two day visit to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump. “I look forward to meeting my friend, President Trump. Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US,” he said.

PM Modi stated that the visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience. “We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world,” he said.