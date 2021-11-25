After 7 decades, UP getting what it always deserved: PM Modi at Jewar | Top quotes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi lays foundation of Jewar airport Noida international airport | Top quotes

Noida Airport launch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for the international airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Thursday. This will be the fifth international airport in Uttar Pradesh on completion. The much-awaited project is being flagged off just weeks before schedule of the UP Assembly elections are announced.

The Jewar airport will be the second international airport to come up in Delhi-NCR after the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The development of the first phase of the airport is being done at a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore. Spread over more than 1,300 hectares, the completed first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year and work on it is scheduled to be completed by 2024.

Here are PM's top quotes

Jewar airport also an example of how earlier Govts in UP and at Centre ignored development of western Uttar Pradesh

UP has become focal point for investments by multinational companies; it'll have five international airports

UP, which was kept in darkness by previous govts, now leaving its mark not only nationally but internationally too

After 7 decades, UP getting what it always deserved; with efforts of double-engine govt, UP turning into country's most connected region

Noida International Airport will give new employment opportunities to thousands of people of western UP

Noida International Airport at Jewar will become logistics gateway of northern India

Some political parties in our country have always put their self-interest first. The thinking of these people is self-interest, only their own, development of the family. While we follow the spirit of nation first. Our mantra is Sabka Saath - Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas - Sabka prayas

For us, infrastructure is a matter of national building, not politics. Our endeavour is to complete infrastructure project within the stipulated time period.

