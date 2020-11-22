PM Modi to lay foundation stone of rural drinking water projects in UP today

Image Source : PTI PM Modi to lay foundation stone of rural drinking water projects in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of 23 rural piped drinking water projects of Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Vindhya region of Uttar Pradesh under the 'Jal Jeevan' Mission today at 11:30 AM via video conferencing.

The prime minister will attend the programme via video conferencing. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will take part in the event from Karmaon gram panchayat of Chatra development block in Sonbhadra. The projects worth Rs 5,555.38 crore have been launched under the 'Jal Jeevan' Mission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of rural drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur & Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh at 11:30 AM today via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/FiT41a4fyB — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2020

The Prime Minister will also interact with Village Water & Sanitation Committee/ Paani Samiti Members during the event. The projects will provide household tap water connections in all rural households of 2,995 villages and will benefit about 42 lakh population of these districts, the PMO said.

According to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the 'Jal Jeevan' Mission is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

"It will be based on a community approach to water and will include extensive Information, Education, and communication as a key component of the mission. JJM looks to create a Jan Andolan for water, thereby making it a priority for everyone," as per the ministry.

