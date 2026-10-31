PM Modi lauds ISRO after NVS-03 launch, says space scientists' dedication making India proud

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday applauded the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) following the successfully placing the NVS-03 satellite into the 'designated' orbit and underlined that the space scientists have kept making the country proud.

In an early morning post on microblogging platform X (previously Twitter), the Prime Minister described the feat as an 'important step' in strengthening India's indigenous satellite navigation system NavIC, while reiterating his push to make the country 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant).

"Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at ISRO on the successful launch of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03," PM Modi said. "Equipped with enhanced capabilities, NVS-03 will further our pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies and support navigation services that benefit our people."

"The dedication and ingenuity of our space scientists continue to make our nation proud," he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh, who is Union Minister of State (MoS) for Science and Technology, and Earth Sciences, also congratulated the ISRO and also lauded PM Modi for reforms that have laid the ground for "India's success stories in space vindicate" the dream of Vikram Sarabhai and Satish Dhawan.

"Congratulations Team #ISRO for the successful launch of GSLV-F18/NVS-03 mission! his remarkable achievement reflects India's growing prowess in Space technology and our unwavering commitment to strengthening sovereign indigenous navigation capabilities," he said on X.

Meanwhile, the successful injection of NVS-03 into the required orbit has helped in restoring the NavIC to its minimum operational configuration of four satellites. ISRO chief V Narayanan has described NavIC as an important component of the 'one nation, one time' project.

He said that three satellites, including NVS-01 are successfully working and now, NVS-03 has restored Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) services.

"NavIC ((Navigation with Indian Constellation) constellation is a strategic national asset which provides independent access to Position, Navigation, Timing services, and it is also used for civilian applications like real time tracking of trains, vehicles, shipping vessels," he said, while congratulating the team.

"The NVS-03 satellite mission has been accomplished with the least turnaround time of 56 days between successive GSLV missions," he said in his address after the success of the mission.

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