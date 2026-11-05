PM Modi lauds Indian Para Asian games contingent: 'You not only won medals, but millions of hearts'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded India's para-athletes for their outstanding performance at the Asian Para Games 2026, saying they had not only won medals but also the hearts of millions of countrymen through their determination, courage and perseverance.

During an interaction with India's Asian Para Games 2026 contingent, he said the athletes had once again demonstrated that the highest achievements are driven by sheer determination and courage.

"You have not only won medals, but you have also won the hearts of millions of your countrymen. All of you para-athletes have once again demonstrated that the highest flights are powered by sheer determination and courage," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting India’s transformation in the sports sector over the past decade, PM Modi recalled the challenges faced by aspiring athletes in 2014, when parents were often hesitant or afraid to encourage their children to pursue sports.

He said the country was then grappling with inadequate infrastructure, a scarcity of resources, lack of support and an absence of transparency, with many believing that the system was beyond repair.

"People used to say that this system was beyond repair. They had simply resigned themselves to the belief that things would always remain this way," the Prime Minister said.

Drawing a parallel between the athletes’ determination and the country’s efforts to reform the sports ecosystem, he said the government had resolved to ensure that the talent of young people was not wasted and had pledged to transform the system that had previously held them back.

The Prime Minister also praised the contingent for its remarkable performance in the Games, particularly its strong finish on the final day, when Indian athletes secured nine gold medals.

"On the last day of the Games, you won nine gold medals. It appeared that you all had determined that the rally to win gold medals should continue till the time the Games are on,” he said.

He also noted that Indian athletes had won gold medals in sporting disciplines in which the country had never previously achieved the feat. He also highlighted the achievements of Mona Agarwal, who set a world record in para-shooting, and Honey, who broke his own previous world record.

He further praised Himanshu, Ravi and Jehan for demonstrating through their performances how physical limitations could be overcome with determination and exceptional sporting ability.

Highlighting the scale of India’s progress in para-sports, PM Modi compared the country’s performance at the 2010 Para Asian Games, where India won just one gold medal and 14 medals overall, with its latest achievement of 114 medals.

“At the 2010 Para Asian Games, India won only one gold medal. In total, we managed to secure only 14 medals in that tournament. In contrast, this time our athletes have returned with 114 medals,” he said.

Describing the journey from 14 to 114 medals as a testament to the athletes' hard work, PM Modi said their dedication, combined with the development of a supportive sports ecosystem, had begun to deliver remarkable results.

The Indian contingent secured 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze medals at the Games, while also setting five new world records and nine Asian records.

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