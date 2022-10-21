Modi Kedarnath-Badrinath visit LIVE Updates: PM to lay foundation stone for several projects

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi will inaugurate several development works at the holy place

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath and Badrinath on Friday during which he will inspect various ongoing development works and also lay foundation stones for some new projects. In view of the visit, security arrangements have been tightened in the area, an official said.

While the officials are busy finalizing the preparations for the two-day program of the prime minister, the priests of both the Dhams and the devotees are also excited by his arrival. After this, he will reach Badrinath Dham and after visiting the temple and offering prayers, will review the progress of the development works along the riverfront. Later in the afternoon, he will lay the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects and address the people at Mana village near Badrinath.

