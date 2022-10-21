Friday, October 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Modi Kedarnath-Badrinath visit LIVE Updates: PM to lay foundation stone for several projects
Live now

Modi Kedarnath-Badrinath visit LIVE Updates: PM to lay foundation stone for several projects

Modi Kedarnath-Badrinath visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the progress of several development projects in the region, including Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath there.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Dehradun Updated on: October 21, 2022 8:02 IST
PM Modi will inaugurate several development works at the
Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi will inaugurate several development works at the holy place

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath and Badrinath on Friday during which he will inspect various ongoing development works and also lay foundation stones for some new projects. In view of the visit, security arrangements have been tightened in the area, an official said.

While the officials are busy finalizing the preparations for the two-day program of the prime minister, the priests of both the Dhams and the devotees are also excited by his arrival. After this, he will reach Badrinath Dham and after visiting the temple and offering prayers, will review the progress of the development works along the riverfront. Later in the afternoon, he will lay the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects and address the people at Mana village near Badrinath.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :PM Modi Kedarnath Badrinath visit

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 21, 2022 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    PM Modi leaves for Kedarnath Dham

    PM Modi left for Kedarnath Dham to offer prayers and lauch several projects.

  • Oct 21, 2022 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    PM Narendra Modi to reach at Kedarnath Dham shortly

    PM will reach here at around 8:30 am and he will perform darshan and pooja at Kedarnath Temple. At around 9 am, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Kedarnath Ropeway Project.

  • Oct 21, 2022 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Uttarakhand gears up to welcome PM Modi as he scheduled to pay a visit to Kedarnath-Badrinath.

    Uttarakhand geared up to welcome PM Modi as he scheduled to pay a visit to Kedarnath-Badrinath.

  • Oct 21, 2022 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    PM Modi will lay foundation stone of connectivity projects worth more than Rs 3400 crores

    PM Narendra Modi to visit Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand today. He will lay the foundation stone of connectivity projects worth more than Rs 3400 crores including two new ropeway projects connecting Gaurikund to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News