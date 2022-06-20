PM Modi stops car on Bengaluru street to greet cheering crowd

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @NARENDRAMODI PM MOdi during the launch of the Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University in Bengaluru

Cheering crowds of BJP workers and supporters had a pleasant surprise as Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his car to greet them during his visit to Karnataka on Monday.

Seeing a boisterous throngs of people waving BJP flags and raising 'Modi, Modi' slogan, on his way from the Airforce Station Training Command Headquarters to Indian Institute of Science, Modi stopped his car for a couple of minutes, got up from his seat and waved at them standing on the running board.

The Prime Minister then folded hands and made a 'namaste' gesture at them in gratitude. He continued to wave towards the crowd as the vehicle moved towards the venue of his programme at IISc. Heavy security arrangements have been made and traffic has been diverted in various parts of the city in view of the PM's movement.

Modi arrived here earlier today on a two-day visit to Karnataka, during which he will be participating in a series of events in the city and Mysuru, and inaugurate or lay the foundation for various developmental works.

PM Modi inagurates Centre for Brain Research

Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) that was set up at a cost of Rs 280 crore at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus, the foundation stone of which was laid by himself. During the Programme, the PM also laid the foundation stone for 832-bedded Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital.

The CBR is developed as a one of its kind research facility and focuses on conducting vital research to provide evidence-based public health interventions to manage age-related brain disorders, officials said. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, co-founder of IT major Infosys S Gopalakrishnan and family were among those present at the event.

The Centre for Brain Research was established as an autonomous, non-profit research organization in the IISc, with the generous gift from Gopalakrishnan and his wife Sudha Gopalakrishnan, officials said. CBR is funded by philanthropy and receives research grants for specific projects from several granting agencies, they said.

Gopalakrishnan has also provided funds for the construction of the state-of-art building for use by CBR within IISc campus, and his philanthropic gift is the largest support provided by an individual for scientific research in the history of India. The Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital for which foundation was laid today will be developed in the campus of IISc Bengaluru and will help integrate science, engineering and medicine at the prestigious institute.

It will provide major fillip to clinical research in the country and will work towards finding innovative solutions that will help in improvement of healthcare services in the country, officials said. IISc entered into a partnership with philanthropists Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, and Radha and N S Parthasarathy, in February to establish the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital.

"The couples will collectively donate Rs 425 crore (equivalent to about USD 60 million) to help construct this 800-bed, not-for-profit, multi-speciality hospital. After its founding, this is the largest single private donation received by IISc", IISC Director Prof. Govindan Rangarajan had said. Subroto Bagchi and N S Parthasarathy were co-founders of Mindtree, a Bengaluru-headquartered information technology services and consulting company.

"It is not about charity as much (as) it is about being charitable. The essence of being charitable is to build empathy for others. To feel for others. To be sensitive. These are values that were inculcated by parents on both sides of the family very early", Susmita had told PTI. "We followed their footsteps in small ways all along. When we lived in the US in (the) 1990s, we were very touched by the way everyone in the community engages with issues. The way they volunteer and help. This helped us to get engaged with institutions upon our return to India", she added.

On what prompted the couple to do the big-ticket donation to IISc, Radha had said they had worked the hard way and now with the resources in their hands, they believed that these resources have reached them by destiny. "We believe that these resources have been placed in our hands by destiny and it has to be used for “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” – the common good of people. The pandemic pushed a sense of urgency. Our intention was to use these for education and/or healthcare", she told PTI. The hospital is slated to be operational by the end of 2024.

PM inaugurates B R Ambedkar School of Economics campus in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the new campus of Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University and also unveiled a statue of the architect of Indian Constitution installed at the campus. At the event, he also unveiled 150 ‘Technology Hubs’ that have been developed by transforming the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Karnataka.

Developed at a cost of over Rs 4,700 crore, the Technology Hubs initiative is supported by many Industry partners, and aims to create a skilled workforce to address Industry 4.0 manpower needs. Out of the total cost, the state government has contributed Rs 657 crore while Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) and its industry partners contributed Rs 4,080 crore. The state has also spent an additional Rs 220 crore to create dedicated workshops and technology labs at these 150 ITIs.

These Technology Hubs, through its various innovative courses, will provide high skill training in cutting edge technology and improve opportunities for ITI graduates in employment and entrepreneurship. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and several Ministers of the state cabinet were among those present.

The residential BASE University was set up in 2017 in recognition of the exemplary contributions made by Ambedkar in the development of Independent India and as a tribute to his memory on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary. BASE was planned in line with the London School of Economics and is built on 43.35 acres of land at Jnana Bharati campus of Bangalore University here. It has 13 blocks built at an approximate cost of Rs 250 crore.

The academic activities commenced in 2017 at a temporary building with an intake of 50 students and this institute got the Unitary University status in the year 2019. It now houses 250 students and aims to gradually increase the strength in the coming years. BASE offers three courses as per National Education Policy guidelines, officials said, adding, they are- five-year integrated M.Sc. in Economics, two-year M.Sc. in Economics and two-year M.Sc. in Financial Economics. The University will also offer Ph.D. programmes shortly.

