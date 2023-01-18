PM Modi to lay foundation stone, inaugurate several projects worth crores in poll-bound Karnataka tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit poll-bound Karnataka on January 19

PM Modi's Karnataka visit: Hitting the poll-bound state running, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Karnataka's northern districts of Yadgiri and Kalaburagi on Thursday (January 19) to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 10,800 crores.

This will be the second such visit this month by the Prime Minister to Karnataka, which will go to polls in May. Earlier on January 12, PM Modi visited Hubballi and inaugurated the National Youth Festival followed by a grand road show.

According to an official release, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects related to irrigation, and drinking water at around 12 noon, at Kodekal in Yadgiri district. In addition, he is also scheduled to inaugurate a National Highway development project.

PM to distribute 'hakku patra' to beneficiaries

Later, PM Modi will reach Malkhed, Kalaburagi District, where he will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to the eligible beneficiaries of newly declared revenue villages.

The title deeds would be issued to more than 50,000 beneficiaries, who are largely from the marginalised and vulnerable communities from the SC, ST and OBC. According to state officials, it is a step to provide formal recognition from the government for their land, and will make them eligible for receiving government services like drinking water, electricity, roads etc.

ALSO READ: National Youth Day 2023: Yuva Shakti is 'driving force' of India's journey, says PM Modi

'Jal Jeevan Mission' in Yadgiri District

Aimed at providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households, Modi will lay the foundation stone for Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply scheme under 'Jal Jeevan Mission' at Kodekal in Yadgiri District. Besides, a Water Treatment Plant of 117 MLD will also be built under the scheme.

The project, which costs more than Rs 2,050 crore, will provide potable water to about 2.3 lakh households of more than 700 rural habitations and three towns in Yadgiri district.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Poll: Congress planning separate manifesto for women, Priyanka Gandhi to take command

During the programme, the PM will also inaugurate Narayanpur Left Bank Canal – Extension Renovation and Modernisation Project (NLBC – ERM). The project, with a canal carrying a capacity of 10,000 cusecs, can irrigate 4.5 lakh hectares of command area.

It is expected to benefit more than three lakh farmers in 560 villages of Kalaburgi, Yadagir and Vijaypur districts. The total cost of the project is about Rs 4,700 crores.

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of NH-150C

Later, he will also lay the foundation stone of the 65.5 km section of NH-150C. This 6-lane Greenfield road project is part of the Surat – Chennai Expressway. It is being built at a cost of about Rs 2,000 crore.

The visit holds importance as the ruling BJP prepares for assembly polls in Karnataka and has set a target of winning a minimum of 150 out of total 224. Notably, the tenure of the current Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 24 May 2023.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News