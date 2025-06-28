PM Modi interacts with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, first Indian aboard the International Space Station Delivering a message in Hindi to his fellow countrymen, Shubhanshu Shukla expressed deep gratitude, saying it was the love and blessings of the Indian people that had brought him safely to the International Space Station.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (June 28) interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, marking a historic moment as the Indian Air Force (IAF) officer became the first Indian to enter the International Space Station (ISS). His journey as part of Axiom Space's Ax-4 mission is being hailed as a major milestone for India in global space exploration.

A historic journey: 1st Indian on the ISS since 1984

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, serving as the pilot of the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), has made history by becoming the 634th human in space and the first Indian to set foot inside the ISS. The last Indian to travel to space was Rakesh Sharma in 1984, but Shukla is the first to enter the space station itself.

Calling it a "privilege to see Earth from this vantage point", Shukla shared his joy and emotion upon arrival. “The moment I entered the ISS, I felt welcomed. It has been a wonderful ride. The expectations I had were surpassed,” he said during his arrival remarks.

Tricolour on my shoulder represents a billion dreams: Shukla

Speaking in Hindi during his message to India, Shukla expressed heartfelt gratitude, “It is because of your love and blessings that I have safely reached the ISS… The Tricolour I bear on my shoulder makes me feel as though the entire country is with me.”

He added that the next 14 days will be dedicated to science and exploration, and urged citizens to join him in spirit:

“This is a milestone for India. Let’s make this journey exciting and let everyone participate with interest.”

Smooth docking and traditional welcome

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft 'Grace' docked with the ISS’s Harmony module at 6:21 a.m. ET on June 27, after a 28-hour journey from Earth. The crew officially entered the ISS at 8:23 a.m. ET, where they were welcomed by NASA’s Expedition 73 crew in a traditional ceremony.

Ax-4 Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, a veteran NASA astronaut, presented astronaut pins to the rookies. Shukla received PIN 634, followed by Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland as No. 635, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary as No. 636.

India, Poland, and Hungary mark their return to human spaceflight

This mission marks a symbolic return to space for India, Poland, and Hungary, each sending government-sponsored astronauts to low-Earth orbit for the first time in over 40 years. It’s also the first time all three countries are participating in an ISS-based mission, underscoring the global collaborative future of space exploration.

Science-focused mission: Over 60 experiments planned

The Ax-4 mission is Axiom Space’s most research-intensive to date, with a schedule that includes over 60 scientific experiments and technology demonstrations. The research spans various fields, including-

Biology and muscle regeneration

Digital interface testing

Edible microalgae development

Survival of aquatic organisms in microgravity

The experiments are jointly designed by NASA, ISRO, and Axiom Space, highlighting India's growing collaboration in cutting-edge international science missions.

Launched from Florida, now making history in orbit

The Ax-4 crew launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 25 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 3:21 a.m. ET. The crew will stay aboard the ISS for up to 14 days, contributing to research that could have long-term impacts on both space and Earth-bound science.