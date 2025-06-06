PM Modi interacts with school children onboard the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express | WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chenab River, and the Anji River and also launched key developmental projects worth Rs 46,000 crore during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the school children onboard the newly inaugurated Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, June 6. PM Modi inaugurated key developmental projects at Katra, worth Rs 46,000 crore, on his first visit to J-K since the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack.

Modi inaugurated the Chenab Bridge, and the Anji Bridge, and laid the foundations for inaugurated and dedicated projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore at Katra. He waved the tricolour to inaugurate the Chenab River and also launched the Anji Bridge. Subsequently, the PM onboarded the Vande Bharat Express trains that will run from Katra to Srinagar. He interacted with the school children on the train, following which he flagged off the train.

All you need to know about the Delhi-Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express

There will be two sets of trains running from Katra to Srinagar from June 7 onwards, a day after the inauguration by the Prime Minister. Currently, the train services run from Delhi to Katra, and this will now get greater connectivity with the Katra-Srinagar route getting inaugurated. Train numbers 26404/26403 and 26401/26402 will run four trips a day on the Srinagar-Katra-Srinagar route.

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Schedule of trains 26401 and 26402

Train No. 26401 will begin its journey from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar at 8:10 AM and will reach the destination by 11:08 AM. It will halt for a stop at Banihal railway station at 9:58 AM.

In return, train No. 26402 will depart from Srinagar at 2:00 PM and will reach Katra by 4:48 PM with a stop at Banihal at 3:10 PM.

The trains will be operational six days a week apart from Tuesday.

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Schedule of trains 26403 and 26404.