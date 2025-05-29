PM Modi inaugurates Patna airport's new terminal, holds roadshow during Bihar visit The terminal has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 1,200 crore and can handle up to one crore passengers annually

Patna:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the new terminal building of the Patna airport on the first day of his two-day Bihar visit.

The terminal has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 1,200 crore and can handle up to one crore passengers annually. He also laid the foundation stone for a new civil enclave at Bihta Airport, a project valued at over Rs 1,410 crore.

The Bihta facility will serve the growing town near Patna, which is rapidly developing into an educational hub with institutions like IIT Patna and the proposed NIT Patna campus.

On 30 May, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, lay foundation stones, and dedicate to the nation a range of development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore during a visit to Karakat.

As part of efforts to strengthen power infrastructure in the region, he will also lay the foundation stone for the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project, Stage II (3x800 MW), in Aurangabad district. The project, with an investment of over Rs 29,930 crore, aims to enhance energy security for Bihar and eastern India. It is expected to spur industrial development, generate employment, and provide affordable electricity in the region.